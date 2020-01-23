Collaboration launches to advance drugs for hearing loss

A new collaboration between charity Action on Hearing Loss and the Medicines Discovery Catapult has been launched to accelerate the development of treatment for hearing loss and tinnitus.

× Expand Hearing Loss

The Hearing Medicines Discovery Syndicate will connect academia and companies with the specialist expertise and infrastructure needed to fast-track the development of hearing therapeutics.

The Syndicate may be particularly beneficial to companies new to the field, or academic groups with limited experience of drug discovery and clinical development, as it will allow them to connect with the specific support they need to advance their research.

While hearing loss affects around half a billion people globally, there are no registered pharmaceutical treatments for associated conditions.

The Syndicate will work in partnership with the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) through its Biomedical Research Centres (BRC) with leading academic expertise in hearing research from University College London Hospitals BRC, Nottingham BRC and Manchester BRC, and the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult.

Dr Ralph Holme, executive director of Research at Action on Hearing Loss, says: “People with hearing loss tell us that being able to hear well would transform their lives. Our initiative will help bring life-changing treatments to people with hearing loss and tinnitus faster.”

Dr Alessandra Gaeta, Syndicates programme director at Medicines Discovery Catapult, says: “The Hearing Medicines Discovery Syndicate brings together partners that provide unique knowledge, expertise and specialised networks to accelerate research in hearing therapeutics. We are motivated to support innovators through their journey of bringing new therapeutics to the clinic in this area of unmet need. We encourage all those interested to get in touch.”