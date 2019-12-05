Connectivity and sustainability to drive packaging at Pharmapack 2020

Connectivity and sustainability are set to be two of the main drivers at next year’s Pharmapack Europe.

× Expand Medicines

A leading exhibition for pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery devices, Pharmapack Europe will host four themed conference sessions and a number of interactive workshops and learning labs featuring leading pharma companies and industry professionals.

Sessions to look out for include connectivity and patient-centricity talks which will explore the effects of digitisation and disruptive technologies on packaging and drug delivery devices.

With companies being held to account for their environmental impact, sustainability is set to be another highly anticipated topic at Pharmapack Europe. Speakers will assess eco-friendly and energy-efficient packaging to explore how to reduce the industry’s environmental impact.

One session includes Fabien Thibault and Corinne Ondo of Merck Group, who will put forward their company’s strategies for improving packaging sustainability by adopting the use of recyclable materials, while also cutting down on energy, space, and overall material usage in packaging production.

“This year’s Pharmapack Europe agenda highlights what an interesting time it is for packaging and drug delivery, showcasing the full depth and breadth of developments anticipated in the upcoming year,” says Silvia Forroova, brand director at Pharmapack Europe. “Most excitingly, our speakers feature some of the industry’s most prominent experts, leading pharma companies and new start-ups delivering tomorrow’s vital innovations. Pharmapack Europe is a content-rich experience and the premier business platform for executives looking for new partners to drive forward tomorrow’s approaches in drug delivery and packaging”.

Other sessions will examine how companies are developing advanced delivery technologies to cater for the greater sensitivity of biologic drugs and how to bridge the development gap between clinical and commercial applications.

More so, several Learning Lab workshops will take place during the two-day event, covering topics such as the impact of medical device regulation in the industry and how to evaluate current and future delivery strategies.

The workshops are intended to provide attendees with an opportunity to personally interact with exhibitors and gain insight into industry trends that are of most relevance. They’re set to include practical examples from specialists such as Haselmeier, Aptar, and Graphic West Biocorp.

Pharmapack Europe will be held at the Porte De Versailles in Paris on the 5-6 February 2020.