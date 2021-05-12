WHO commends US for supporting temporary waiver of Covid-19 IP rights

World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has commended the US government for supporting the waiver for intellectual property (IP) protections for Covid-19 vaccines.

On 5 May, the US government announced that the waiving of IP property protections on vaccines was needed to help end the Covid-19 pandemic. The action was announced by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai who said in a statement:

“This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures. The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for Covid-19 vaccines. We will actively participate in text-based negotiations at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) needed to make that happen. Those negotiations will take time given the consensus-based nature of the institution and the complexity of the issues involved.

“The Administration’s aim is to get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people as fast as possible. As our vaccine supply for the American people is secured, the Administration will continue to ramp up its efforts – working with the private sector and all possible partners – to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution. It will also work to increase the raw materials needed to produce those vaccines.”

The move came after pressure was placed on Biden by former heads of states and others to support the temporary waiver of IP rules.

Speaking about the decision, direction-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “This is a monumental moment in the fight against Covid-19. The commitment by the president of the United States Joe Biden and ambassador Katherine Tai, the US Trade Representative, to support the waiver of IP protections on vaccines is a powerful example of American leadership to address global health challenges,” said Dr Tedros.

“I commend the United States on its historic decision for vaccine equity and prioritising the well-being of all people everywhere at a critical time. Now let's all move together swiftly, in solidarity, building on the ingenuity and commitment of scientists who produced life-saving Covid-19 vaccines.”

UK prime minister Boris Johnson is now facing the same pressure from a letter signed by over 400 academics, MPs, healthcare workers and others. The letter, organised by social justice organisation, Global Justice Now, calls on Johnson to stand on the “right side of history” and ensure that vaccines can be made available to everyone.