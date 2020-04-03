Promising test for Covid-19 nears completion

A team of UK biotech experts from Map Sciences and Cantab Health technology believe they are close to delivering a sophisticated and affordable testing technology that will complement the binary Covid-19 tests currently in use.

The team is using the MALDI ToF mass spectrometer to spot proteins that are unique to Covid-19. Using this technology, the team hopes to be able to deliver test results within 30 minutes which can confirm the presence or absence of Covid-19, measure viral load, and detect new viral strains as they emerge.

The developers say the technology could make a huge contribution to the government’s plans announced on Thursday to increase testing capacity and bolster the UK’s diagnostics industry. The joint MAP Sciences and Cantab Health technology could deliver up to 1,000 test results per machine over a 24-hour period. The mass spectrometers have low technical user requirements and require minimal consumables. MAP Sciences has experience of optimising mass spectrometers to produce fast, accurate and easy to use diagnostic tests for a range of diseases.

The Cambridge and Bedford based team has been working on a proof of concept using a MALDI ToF mass spectrometer to detect a Covid-19 pseudovirus and expect to be at a stage to start clinical trials within two weeks. Government collaboration and support will be needed to run clinical trials on the test using Covid-19 live virus. The Cantab Health team will co-ordinate logistics, technical support and data reporting.

Professor Ray Iles, chief scientific officer said: “I’ve spent the past ten years developing the use of MALDI-ToF mass spectrometry to detect a range of diseases by identifying their unique protein signature. Our technology delivers results within minutes and with fine tuning we aim to achieve this on Covid-19 but with far fewer false positives. Once developed this technology can provide a powerful and rapid first line in the control of any future new virus epidemics.”

The president of the Royal College of Pathologists, professor JE Martin, has described the development work on this test as a “very promising” development in the fight against the virus.