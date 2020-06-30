CPhI Worldwide 2020 cancelled and replaced with virtual tradeshow

The worldwide pharmaceutical tradeshow CPhI Worldwide has been cancelled for 2020, the show organiser Informa Markets has announced.

× Expand Cancelled

Originally scheduled for 13-15 October in Milan, CPhI Worldwide has now officially been cancelled. However, Informa Markets plans to host CPhI Worldwide as an in-person event in 2021, and will replace this year’s show with a digital exhibition to help connect the pharma industry in 2020.

Informa Markets states it has been in discussions with industry stakeholders and partners about how to navigate the complexities the pharma industry is facing due to Covid-19. Its main focus has been to decide if CPhI Worldwide’s originally scheduled date would have still been both practical and beneficial to the market.

The decision to cancel the event comes due to how different countries are facing varying levels of disruption due to Covid-19, with some in stages of gradual recovery, and others struggling to contain the virus. Due to this, Informa Markets states “it will be difficult to ensure the same level of participation and high-quality, in-person experience at Milan this year that everyone has come to expect at CPhI Worldwide.”

For this year, Informa Markets will host a 10-day digital event for the pharma industry titled the CPhI Festival of Pharma. It will take place form 5-16 October and feature a mix of platforms and experiences which includes an interactive digital marketplace for sourcing products and services, enhanced matchmaking for connecting with new and existing partners and world-renowned speakers for learning about the latest innovation and industry development.

“We have been working hard to make CPhI Worldwide in Milan a reality in 2020 but, with international travel only returning gradually post Covid-19, at present it is difficult to guarantee the usual quality of experience at what is a truly global event. Recognising the importance of the event to the industry, we have agreed with our key partners and stakeholders to adapt to a digital format in 2020, launching the CPhI Pharma Expo. This large-scale digital exhibition will mirror on-site offerings and provide our community with a powerful platform to access vital one-to-one client meetings and high quality leads, which are critically important in these challenging times,” commented Adam Andersen, group director, Pharma, Informa Markets.

“The pharma community is a highly resilient and innovation-driven industry, underpinned by global partnerships and international supply chains. Many of our customers are part of the solution to the Covid-19 pandemic and we feel compelled to support these efforts, providing new and alternative ways to foster connections, discover new partners and help lead the global response and recovery,” added Andersen.