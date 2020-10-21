CPhI Worldwide announces dates for 2021

CPhI Worldwide will be held between 31 August and 2 September 2021 in Milan (Fiera Milano) following its postponement in 2020.

× Expand CPhI Milan

The event returns as the pharma industry in Italy is anticipated to be one of the main beneficiaries of geo-diverse sourcing strategies.

Italy is Europe’s largest producer and exporter of APIs and the 2020 CPhI Annual Report Survey indicates the country is well set for growth in 2021, as pharma looks for new manufacturing partners. The results show that Italy has improved its ‘growth ranking’ by 16% in a year – the largest rise of any country – with Western European API manufacturers predicted to be the ‘biggest beneficiaries’.

To further empower the industry’s growth, CPhI Worldwide 2021 will implement a ‘hybrid event model’, featuring an onsite exhibition and conference agenda, as well as online sessions and matchmaking.

Orhan Caglayan, brand director at CPhI Worldwide/Informa, said: “We are really excited to be hosting the 2021 event in Milan – Europe’s largest pharma manufacturing region – especially with Italy seeing the largest reputational and growth increases of any country in our recent executive survey. Pharma manufacturers here, and particularly ingredients producers, are widely expected to see sizeable growth rates in 2021, with companies now actively looking to make new contacts, and implement multi-partner sourcing strategies. That’s why meeting new contacts at the event next year will be so important, as it will be the first time the global community has come back together.”

CPhI Worldwide 2021 in Milan will feature all five co-located events; including P-MEC, FDF, ICSE, BioProduction and Innopack, with Informa’s AllSecure Standards implemented – providing the most robust at-event biosafety measures, spanning dozens of special health and safety protocols.