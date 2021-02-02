Device to determine most effective antibiotic receives funding

CARB-X, a non-profit partnership based at Boston University, is funding Avails Medical, a California-based diagnostics company, to develop an electronic antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST) device to speed up health care providers’ ability to determine the most effective antibiotic treatment for serious and life-threatening blood infections.

× Expand Antibiotics

The new device will use electronic biosensors that fit onto commercially available AST panels. From a positive blood culture sample, it aims to identify the most effective antibiotics to treat the infection within four hours rather than days.

The CARB-X award is worth up to $2.5 million, plus up to $14.7 million more if the Avails project progresses successfully in later phases, subject to available funds. The project is currently in the Feasibility development phase. CARB-X funding is non-dilutive and structured to cover 80 – 90% of development costs.

“Speed is a critical component of effectively diagnosing and treating serious antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, including bloodstream infections. Every hour of delay in effective treatment increases the risk of complications and septic shock,” said Erin Duffy, chief of research and development of CARB-X, which funds and supports the development of new antibiotics, vaccines, diagnostics and other products to address antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Oren Knopfmacher, CEO of Avails Medical, said: “Currently, it can take days to identify which antibiotics are most effective to treat a lethal bacterial infection in the bloodstream. The Avails eAST technology aims to provide phenotypic results within four hours from a positive blood culture sample, which is critical to guide antibiotic therapy decisions especially in multi-drug resistance infections. We are honoured by the recognition of our unique approach to drastically decrease the turnaround time to targeted antibiotic therapy initiation. We are thrilled to join the CARB-X family. Fighting antibiotic resistance is our common goal and mission.”

The Avails eAST has 96 integrated electronic sensors in a disposable lid that would fit onto widely available AST plates. When immersed into a positive blood culture sample, it detects bacterial growth to determine the best antibiotic treatment.

