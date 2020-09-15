DuPont launches new brand for silicone solutions

DuPont, a silicone-based technology company with more than 70 years of experience advancing healthcare through materials innovation, is introducing DuPont Liveo, a new brand name for its range of silicone healthcare solutions.

Inspired by the terms “live” and “to be alive,” the new Liveo brand name aims to reflect DuPont Healthcare’s drive to create next-generation, innovative solutions that can help patients live life to the fullest.

Healthcare global marketing manager Jennifer Gemo Mathis said: “As the new name for the longest legacy in healthcare applied silicones brought by Dow Corning, Liveo stands for smarter healthcare and positive patient outcomes.”

More than a name change, the Liveo brand reinforces DuPont’s commitment in healthcare and renewed energy to build on more than 70 years of innovation development capabilities, regulatory and manufacturing know-how, and application expertise.

Historically marketed with a Dow Corning or Silastic trade name, the product offering and packaging material are not changing, and all locations will continue to manufacture the same products, using the same rigorous processes and quality oversight as before. Looking ahead, the Liveo brand will highlight DuPont’s positions in three key healthcare markets – biopharmaceutical processing, pharmaceutical solutions and medical devices.

DuPont Liveo healthcare global business director Eugenio Toccalino, said: “We are making significant investments in both capital and resources to strengthen our strategic capabilities to support our customers’ leadership in key healthcare industry market segments, and we are particularly proud of the contribution that our teams and products have provided to our customers without disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.”

The Liveo brand product line includes pharma tubing and overmoulded assemblies for single-use systems in biopharma processing, transdermal and topical drug delivery systems, medical adhesives for advanced wound care and ostomy care and wearables, silicone elastomers for products including specialty medical devices, anti-flatulent active pharmaceutical ingredients, silicone antifoams, coating, fluids and emulsions. The Liveo product line continues to be manufactured at the DuPont Healthcare Industries Materials Site (HIMS) in Hemlock, Michigan, USA.