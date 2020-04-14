Wood expands UK pharma footprint with GSK contract

Global engineering and consulting company Wood has been appointed the capital delivery partner by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for its Ware site in Hertfordshire, UK.

× Expand GSK Ware

The three-year contract will have Wood providing engineering, procurement and construction management services at the site with support from the company’s engineering hub in Glasgow.

Wood states how the contract supports the company’s strategy for sector diversification in the UK and also highlights its strong track record of providing services to GSK.

Dave Stewart, CEO of Wood’s Asset Solutions business in Europe, Africa, Asia & Australia, comments: “We are delighted to grow our longstanding relationship with GSK by partnering with them to support the development and manufacture of life-saving medicines at one of their key UK campuses.

“Our ability to provide multi-disciplinary services via one project management team was key to securing this appointment, in addition to our flexible delivery model and the expertise of our specialist engineering, construction and quality control teams.

“This framework is another significant step in leveraging our global engineering capability and cross-sector experience to diversify our portfolio in the UK, specifically in the life sciences sector.”