Entries open for 2020 Med-Tech Innovation Awards

Medilink UK Business Healthcare Awards, in association with Med-Tech Innovation, have announced that entries are open for the five 2020 Med-Tech Innovation Awards.

× Expand Awards

This is a chance for innovators and companies to be recognised for achievements in the life science and healthcare technology sector.

Companies who have had success and developed innovative medical device engineering projects are invited to submit their nominations to a panel of judges here.

The categories are:

3D printing award: Demonstrate how the use of 3D printing has enhanced or fundamentally improved the design or manufacture of medical devices. This could be as a design development aid, a manufacturing jig or fixture, or the additive manufacture of end-use products.

Connected Health Award: This award is for the design or manufacture of a cutting-edge medical device. It could be for miniaturised sensors, conductive materials, or involvement in the production or assembly of specific components. This category includes software or digital service providers.

Design Award: Demonstrate how design principles have been used to create a futuristic solution to meet a clinical need. This award will recognise the challenges and complexities involved in designing the product, plus the material and processing decisions.

Engineering Award: This award is for an idea which resulted in a breakthrough or improvement to the manufacture of a specific product or component. It may include the re-evaluation of a part design, or the selection of a different material to overcome a specific issue.

Materials Innovation Award: Demonstrate an application in which material choice had a direct impact on the clinical benefits of a medical device and therefore the material choice was pivotal to the success of the final product.

Entries close on 29 January 2020.