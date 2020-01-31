EPM's five things to look out for at Pharmapack

With this year’s Pharmapack set to be bigger than ever, here are some of the biggest trends that are bound to feature at the show.

× Expand Paris expo

Connectivity

The rise and adoption of digital technologies has permeated into almost every sector of healthcare and pharma is no exception. Companies are now utilising digital solutions in ways that impact the supply chain, how products are packaged and most importantly how patients respond to treatments.

Kicking off this year’s show is a talk from IQVIA on digital value-added medicines and visitors can be sure to learn more about connectivity and pharma as the show goes on.

Sustainability

Being environmentally friendly is a must these days especially for a sector with as high emissions as pharma. Thankfully, pharma companies are now starting to take more responsibility for their carbon footprint through new sustainability plans.

Some are targeting a zero environmental impact policy whereas others are simply starting out on their journey through increased recycling rates. Whilst the industry as a whole has largely ignored the issue, this year’s Pharmapack certainly highlights the steps pharma companies are now taking to be more eco-friendly.

EU MDR

With the EU’s Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) coming into effect in May this year, manufacturers will be wanting to make sure they haven’t missed out any important details stopping them from being compliant with these new regulations.

Manufacturers wanting to make sure they’re ready should check out the Wednesday morning workshop by Anteris Medical, which will outline market readiness; the requirements of drug manufactures; comparisons between the EU and US markets; and everything else companies need to ensure they’re compliant by 26 May.

Patient Centricity

It used to be that packaging was simply a vessel to transport medicines to the patient but more and more we’re seeing manufacturers really consider how patients take their treatments.

With companies starting to focus on the end-use of their product, things like smart packaging design and connected devices which can track medicine adherence are emerging onto the market, highlighting how patients are being put at the forefront of drug delivery device design and packaging. Pharmapack is set to feature a host of companies talking about this topic, but if you really want to see how the market is changing, go and check out all of the products being demoed on the show floor.

Innovation

Innovation may be a term that is thrown around a lot – especially in life sciences – but Pharmapack is a show which always delivers on that front. With over 400 exhibitors, visitors will be able to check out some of the companies leading the way in their respective fields.

Whether you want to see how the big industry players are adapting to changing market conditions, or how smaller companies are developing next-generation products, Pharmapack is sure to have you covered.