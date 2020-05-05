Evonik expansion targets Europe demand for APIs

Speciality chemicals company Evonik is to expand the capacity of two facilities in Germany to support a growing demand for the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and advanced intermediates within Europe.

The company will invest €25 million in the first stage of a programme to expand the capacity of its Dossenheim and Hanau facilities in Germany. The project’s first stage is expected to be completed by the middle of 2021, with the entire project expected to be finalised prior to 2024.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has amplified the focus of many pharmaceutical companies to have European-based manufacturing sites that can support the production of their life-saving drug products for reliable supply to regional healthcare markets,” said Thomas Riermeier, senior vice president of Evonik’s Health Care business line. “The expansion of our Dossenheim and Hanau sites in Germany is now underway to support customers seeking a trusted European site for the clinical and commercial production of their APIs and intermediates.

“In addition to increasing our production capacity for APIs and advanced intermediates within Europe, the expansion of the two multi-purpose cGMP sites in Dossenheim and Hanau, Germany will widen Evonik’s ability to support highly complex customer projects”, added Dr Andreas Meudt, vice president of Exclusive Synthesis for the Health Care business line of Evonik.