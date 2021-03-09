Evonik to supply Cassava Sciences with drug candidate for Alzheimer's

Speciality chemicals provider Evonik has entered into a supply agreement with the biotechnology company Cassava Sciences.

Through the agreement, Evonik will supply Cassava with large-scale, clinical-grade quantities of simufilam, a drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Evonik will produce the drug candidate at its Tippecanoe site in the state of Indiana, USA.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with Cassava and contributing to fight Alzheimer’s together. We are committed to supporting Cassava in their goals to maintain the quality of life for millions of patients around the world and to further advance potential treatment options”, said Thomas Riermeier, head of Evonik’s Health Care business line.

“I am pleased with our success to date in being an effective collaborator with Evonik, a company with a long, successful and reliable track record of supporting pharmaceutical supply chains,” said Remi Barbier, president and CEO of Cassava Sciences.

“Evonik has a highly flexible and agile approach, which enables us to implement tailor-made solutions for biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients. Our global network includes highly specialized facilities in Europe and the US with the capabilities required for all stages of drug production, from small quantities for feasibility testing and clinical trials, to large-scale, clinical-grade final products,” said Andreas Meudt, head of Evonik Health Care’s Exclusive Synthesis business.