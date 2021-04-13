FairJourney Biologics enters antibody discovery partnership with argenx

Clinical research organisation (CRO) FairJourney Biologics (FJB) and IONTAS are collaborating with immunology company argenx on a project to advance the discovery of next generation antibodies.

× Expand Collaboration

Argenx will use IONTAS’ proprietary mammalian display technology, which can generate therapeutic antibody leads which can be selected for key attributes that may address the novel targets or pathways that argenx is exploring The goal of the collaboration is to explore diverse panels of novel antibody candidates, with the potential to advance select candidates into the argenx discovery pipeline.

FJB/IONTAS and argenx have complementary capabilities for identifying potential next-generation antibody candidates, including argenx’s pipeline of investigational immunology therapies aimed at improving the lives of people living with severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Through its Immunology Innovation Program, argenx collaborates with leading researchers to translate immunology breakthroughs in disease biology into differentiated therapeutic antibodies.

Dr António Parada, CEO at FairJourney Biologics and IONTAS said: “We have gained considerable experience in antibody discovery through mammalian display for use in generating therapeutics with specific properties.

Additionally, we continue to make improvements to the technology that will allow more diverse applications. We look forward to growing our relationship with argenx and applying our deep knowledge and experience to generate a diverse set of antibodies for potential immunological application.”