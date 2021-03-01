Former UK government minister forms healthcare advisory business

A new strategic and technical advisory business specialising in healthcare and life sciences called Newmarket Strategy has been launched.

This new venture brings together three existing companies whose leaders have decades of experience in helping innovative therapies, products and services reach patients and clinicians.

Berkeley Greenwood, has a 30-year presence in the life sciences industry and unrivalled expertise in market entry and health technology appraisal. He founded Decideum, which now becomes part of Newmarket Strategy.

James O’Shaughnessy is a former UK government minister for life sciences, a member of the House of Lords, and a visiting professor at the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College.

Ed Jones, is a health policy expert, having spent five years as special adviser to the UK secretary of state for health and social care, before serving as chief of staff to the foreign secretary and going on to found Woodbridge Partners.

Transforming healthcare to meet today’s unprecedented challenges requires an acceleration in the adoption of innovation and the formation of partnerships across disciplines. Newmarket Strategy’s founders have come together to offer the full spectrum of strategic advice and technical support to clients across the whole innovation value-chain.

Ed Jones said: “We are thrilled to be coming together with a brilliant team. From global investors to local clinician-led start-ups, we are building on excellent client relationships and expanding our offer to UK healthcare and life sciences.”

Whether working with investors, suppliers, operators or practitioners, the team combines deep sectoral insight in market entry and growth, regulatory and policy analysis, and strategic partnerships. Newmarket Strategy supports organisations across the sector, from medicines and medical devices, to diagnostics, health services, infrastructure, digital and data.

Co-founder and senior partner at Newmarket Strategy, James O’Shaughnessy said: “Newmarket Strategy’s mission is to help patients and clinicians gain better access to life-changing innovations. Health systems now face unprecedented challenges, requiring new partnerships and new thinking, and our team of experts looks forward to supporting our healthcare and life sciences flourish.”

Berkeley Greenwood, co-founder and senior partner at Newmarket Strategy, added: “Along with my team, I am hugely excited about this new chapter. Decideum’s long track record of highly expert and valued advisory work now forms part of an exciting new venture with broadened capabilities and great new potential.”