Free resource centre released to help manage coronavirus

A free resource centre for the coronavirus has been released to help health authorities keep track of the outbreak.

× Expand Epidemic

Released by analytics business Elsevier, the Novel Coronavirus Information Center aims to help public health authorities access the influx of clinical and epidemiological research that follows such outbreaks, and potentially help manage the virus.

The information centre collates relevant content from Elsevier’s medical journals, textbooks, clinical experts and other resources from health organisations. Also available is information used by practising nurses and doctors, as well as resources specifically aimed at patients and their families.

“As a member of the research and health community, we want to support healthcare professionals, clinical researchers and policy makers in understanding how this new virus works, and so we have brought together the best available information in this free, one-stop information center,” said John Danaher, MD, president, Global Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. “This site aligns with Elsevier’s commitment to provide free access to key medical and scientific research and information for patients and their caregivers.”

The site, which also links to other resource centres such as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), will be updated continuously as the outbreak develops.

To date, 106 people have died from the coronavirus according to the China National Health Commission. The number of confirmed cases has risen to just over 4,500 with the majority occurring in the city of Wuhan, where the virus originated.