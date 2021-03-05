Fujifilm begins work on European cell culture expansion project

Contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies has begun work on a large scale cell culture expansion project in Europe.

× Expand Fujifilm

The company broke ground virtually at its production facility in Hillerød Denmark, which is set for expansion which aims to double the existing bulk drug substance production capacity with the addition of 6 x 20,000L bioreactors, bringing the total to 12 x 20,000-liter bioreactors.

The expansion will also include a fully automated fill/finish capability to support large-scale production of up to 35 million units each year. The company is investing $928 million into the project, which is set to be fully completed by the end of 2023. The expanded operations will be supported by an additional 300 jobs in Denmark.

The expansion investment also includes a new packaging line designed to assemble multiple types of auto-injectors and automatic labelling; which are set to be operational in spring 2022.

“It was a delight to celebrate the commencement of this very important expansion,” said Takatoshi Ishikawa, senior executive vice president, general manager of Bio CDMO Division, Fujifilm Corporation. “Fujifilm has highlighted the CDMO business as a priority growth area, and is actively investing in technology to expand its manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demands of customers. Additionally, as Fujifilm’s largest investment in Europe for Bio CDMO business, this new facility represents our commitment to growing our Bio CDMO offering in the region to better serve our customers.”

“The expansion will be transformative, significantly expanding our ability to support current and future partners, infusing sustainability efforts into future operations, and further strengthening our leadership in biologic drug substance manufacturing. We are excited to see the site grow and to welcome 300 new employees,” added Lars Petersen, chief operating officer and senior vice president, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Denmark.