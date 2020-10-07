Fujifilm expands viral vector CDMO services in UK

Technology company Fujifilm is expanding its gene therapy offering through the addition of viral vector process development and GMP manufacturing services at its Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies’ site in the North East of the UK.

× Expand vetter

The company’s UK-based viral vector process development laboratories are expected to be online from Spring 2021. They will be outfitted with equipment designed to support upstream (suspension and adherent) processes, downstream processing and analytical development. Manufacturing capacities are expected to be available from autumn 2021 and will support bulk drug substance production of investigational drugs used in early-stage clinical trials.

“Fujifilm Corporation is committed to supporting the creation of new therapies for our customers through the stable supply of high-quality viral vectors that have the potential to have a profound impact for patients around the world,” said Takatoshi Ishikawa, senior executive vice president, general manager of Bio CDMO Division, Fujifilm Corporation. “This initial investment will lay the groundwork to further grow our manufacturing services for gene therapies in Europe.”

“As a treatment modality, gene therapy holds tremendous promise to revolutionise the way patients are treated. We are committed to supporting our partners in their efforts to bring new therapies to market,” said Martin Meeson, chief executive officer, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies. “This investment for production of early-stage investigational viral vector products is aligned with Fujifilm’s long-term strategy to provide process development and manufacturing solutions for its gene therapy partners. We will continue to invest in process development and manufacturing for gene therapies to meet the needs of our clients and drive forward progress in new drug development, to offer new treatment options to patients.”