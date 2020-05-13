Genetic study to assess why Covid-19 affects some more than others

Researchers are to launch a major study into the genetics of severely ill patients with Covid-19, in the hope of understanding why the virus affects certain people more than others.

Patients across 170 intensive care units will be reached out to for the study, which aims to sequence the whole genetic code of 20,000 people who are currently, or have been, in an intensive care unit with Covid-19, as well as 15,000 individuals who have mild or moderate symptoms.

The study is being facilitated by the University of Edinburgh, in collaboration with Genomic England, the GenOMICC consortium, Illumina and the NHS. By sequencing the genetic code of Covid-19 patients, the study hopes to explore the various effects the virus has on patients and support the search for new treatment by identifying those most at risk and helping to fast-track new therapies into clinical trials.

More so, the research may explain why some people only experience a mild infection of Covid-19, whereas others require intensive care and why some patients die from the virus.

The project is being funded through a £28 million contribution from Genomics England, UK Research and Innovation, the Department of Health and Social Care and the National Institute for Health Research.

Biotechnology company Illumina will sequence all 35,000 genomes and share some of the cost via an in-kind contribution.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: “As each day passes we are learning more about this virus, and understanding how genetic makeup may influence how people react to it is a critical piece of the jigsaw. This is a ground-breaking and far-reaching study which will harness the UK’s world-leading genomics science to improve treatments and ultimately save lives across the world.”

The study has an ultimate aim to recruit every single Covid-19 patient who is admitted into intensive care in the UK. Patients will only be enrolled if they, or their next of kin have given consent

Dr Kenneth Baillie, chief investigator at the University of Edinburgh, leading this study, said: “Our genes play a role in determining who becomes desperately sick with infections like Covid-19. Understanding these genes will help us to choose treatments for clinical trials. The GenOMICC study was launched before this outbreak and it is recruiting in more than 160 ICUs across the country with tremendous support from the critical care community. We are excited to work with Genomics England to tackle this new and complex disease.”

Paula Dowdy, general manager and SVP Illumina, EMEA, said: “We have a long-standing partnership with Genomics England and are proud to support this new genomics initiative from our Cambridge-based lab. The results will establish a unique platform for researchers to understand the human response to coronavirus infection, leading towards new treatments and ways to control infection spread.”