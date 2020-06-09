Novo Holdings calls on life sciences to fight AMR through new funding round

A new call for investment has been announced for life sciences companies developing treatments to combat antimicrobial resistance.

× Expand Antibiotics

The funding round was announced by investment company Novo Holdings, as part of its REPAIR Impact Fund set up in 2018 to aid efforts in fighting antimicrobial resistance.

Running from 8 June to 31 July, Companies have from 8 June to 31 July to submit a non-confidential proposal, which will be presented to the fund’s Scientific Selection Board, with successful projects selected later in the year.

It is the fifth call for investment since the REPAIR Impact Fund was set up in 2018. The fund has screened over 180 investment proposals and has invested in eight companies based in the USA and Europe.

Aleks Engel, partner at Novo Holdings and Director of the REPAIR Impact Fund, said: “Covid-19 has shone a light on the devastating impact of infectious disease on populations around the world. AMR is killing at least 700,000 people per year, which is very similar to Covid-19, which has killed about 360,000 people in the first half of 2020. The difference is that AMR will kill more than 700,000 people next year and then more the following year and the year after, quickly approaching the millions. Deaths from Covid should hopefully be drastically reduced next year.

“Novo Holdings is proud to financially and strategically support the development of high-quality projects, which will address the vast unmet need of antimicrobial resistance, for which other private funding has decreased at an alarming rate since we launched REPAIR.”

The Fund is investing only in projects that are between lead optimisation and Phase 1 clinical trials. However, the REPAIR Impact Fund has stated it may continue to support its portfolio companies as they advance into Phase 2.

More information on the investment selection process can be found here: https://www.repair-impact-fund.com/investment-process/