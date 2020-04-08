GSK & AstraZeneca to set up Covid-19 test lab at Cambridge University

Major pharma companies AstraZeneca and GSK will work with the University of Cambridge to set up a new testing laboratory for Covid-19.

The facility will be based at the University of Cambridge’s Anne Mclaren Building and will be used for high throughput screening Covid-19 testing. Researchers there will also explore if alternative chemical reagents for test kits can be used to help overcome current supply shortages.

Further support by AstraZeneca and GSK will be offered to UK testing centres established in Milton Keynes, Alderley Park and Glasgow for Covid-19. In particular, the pharma companies will provide process optimisation support, alongside expertise in automation ad robotics to help the UK boost capacity for Covid-19 testing over the coming months.

The move from GSK and AstraZeneca is slightly unexpected as the companies aren’t known for their diagnostics work. However, GSK and AstraZeneca have stated that they will work with the both the government’s screening programme and with specialist diagnostic companies to combat Covid-19.

“We continue to pay tribute to those working on the frontlines of this pandemic, in the UK and globally. Defeating Covid-19 requires a collective effort from everyone working in healthcare and we are committed to playing our part,” a statement from the companies and University reads.