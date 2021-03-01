GSK to receive CARB-X funding to develop superbug vaccines

GSK is to receive $18 million in funding for the development of new vaccines that can prevent serious infections caused by two different pathogens.

GSK Biologicals and its affiliate GSK Vaccines Institute for Global Health (GVGH) are currently working on two vaccine projects. The first is to prevent Group A Streptococcus infections, commonly known as Strep Throat, which is a major reason for antibiotic prescriptions and cause of immune-mediated diseases.

The second project GSK is working is a vaccine to prevent infections caused by Salmonella enterica, which cause Invasive nontyphoidal salmonellosis (iNTS) disease and typhoid fever, major causes of death among children and significant health challenges primarily in sub-Saharan African countries.

The funding will be supplied by CARB-X, a public-private partnership designed to provide funding for projects helping fight antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Up to $18 million will be available depending on if certain project milestones are met.

There are currently no vaccines available against Group A Streptococcus or iNTS, both of which are rapidly developing resistance to existing antibiotics. Both projects are in the preclinical phase of development.

Strep A can pose a more serious health threat to people with weakened immune systems, and can lead to severe infections such as sepsis and toxic shock syndrome. Strep A also can trigger post-infectious immune-mediated rheumatic heart disease (RHD), a leading cause of death in the developing world. Globally, Strep A has been reported to cause more than 500,000 annual deaths, the majority of which are attributed to RHD.

The GSK vaccine aims to reduce the incidence and severity of Strep A infections and in doing so, reduce the global burden of associated autoimmune sequelae and RHD, as well as associated antibiotic prescriptions, which contribute to increased resistance.

iNTS is a highly invasive disease caused mainly by S. enterica serovars Enteritidis and Typhimurium and is found almost exclusively in resource-limited communities of sub-Saharan Africa. Every year, some 70,000 deaths are attributed to iNTS. while the burden of another strain of this pathogen, Salmonella enterica serovar Typhi, which causes Typhoid Fever, is 1.3 million cases and 20,000 deaths each year. In recent years, the development of multi-drug resistance has been associated with increased numbers of deaths.

GSK’s vaccine approach uses a recently licensed Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine combined with key antigens of other Salmonella strains causing invasive nontyphoidal salmonellosis delivered using the GMMA-technology. The goal is to produce an effective, affordable and sustainable Salmonella vaccine for sub-Saharan Africa that could prevent death and contribute to reduced antibiotic consumption.

“Vaccines are powerful weapons in the global fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Vaccines not only prevent infections, they also reduce the need for antibiotics, helping to curb the spread of drug resistance,” said Erin Duffy, R&D Chief of CARB-X.

“As part of GSK’s overall Global Health approach, GVGH is dedicated to working with partners to develop effective and affordable vaccines that protect vulnerable communities against some of the most prevalent diseases causing high morbidity and mortality in developing countries, said Francesco Berlanda Scorza, GVGH director. “Thanks to CARB-X support, we have the opportunity to study and advance innovative vaccines against Salmonellosis and Group A Streptococcus, and contribute to the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR).”