GW Pharmaceuticals regains rights to Sativex in UK

GW Pharmaceuticals is to commercialise the cannabis-based medicine Sativex in the UK, after regaining exclusive rights to the drug from pharma player Bayer.

Sativex is a cannabis-based medicine that contains TCH and CBD and is the only UK-approved drug of its type to treat multiple sclerosis (MS).

Sativex is an oral spray which patients take at gradual intervals until the optimum dose is achieved. The drug is designed to treat MS-related spasticity when other treatments have been shown to fail

The drug was approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in 2010. Since that time, Bayer has been responsible for the marketing of Sativex in the UK. A transitional period lasting until 31 December is now in place, after which GW will take over responsibilities for Sativek in the UK.

This year has saw the UK government introduce new measures to help patients access cannabis-based medicines easier. Recently, the Home Office and MHRA relaxed import restrictions to ensure patients can access treatments without delay.

The changes to imports now allows licensed wholesalers to import larger quantities of cannabis-based products and also hold supplies for future use by patients with prescriptions.