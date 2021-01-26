Healthcare industry leads the way in setting sustainability goals, according to survey

The medical and healthcare industry is the leading sector in setting sustainability goals and reducing its carbon footprint and impact on the environment, according to a recent survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of World Kinect Energy Services.

× Expand Sustainability

The survey, which includes responses from 1,021 British SMEs, highlights a range of different approaches to sustainability across varying sectors. It reveals that nearly two thirds (68%) of UK medical and health business have a sustainability plan in place to reduce carbon emissions, with 22% admitting to not having plans to introduce one.

Overall, 40% of the 1,021 UK SMEs surveyed do not have a plan in place to become more sustainable, with 30% not intending to put a net zero strategy in place at all. However, a little over half (53%) do have a plan in place, but only 34% have achieved any goals.

Climate change is a hot topic amongst scientists and governments. The UK government recently set out its plan for a green industrial revolution to ensure the country reaches its 2050 net zero targets to reduce carbon emissions.

However, a recent report published by the FEU-US shows that 75% of pledges made by countries to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, are partially or totally insufficient.

The recent survey also aimed to identity the barriers that could be preventing businesses from making further progress towards hitting sustainability targets, such as implementing energy saving solutions or adopting renewable energy technology.

Budget was cited as the biggest hurdle, with 29% of medical and health businesses saying financial costs are the largest barrier to sustainability.

Nearly a third (30%) of operators in the medical and health sector have also seen their plans to become more sustainable halted by the Covid-19 pandemic, as priorities have shifted, or they have had to close.

Commenting on the research findings, senior director of Global Sustainability, Therese Gjerde, said: “Despite some sectors leading the way to reduce their carbon footprint, such as the medical and health industry, we are still coming across so many businesses who simply aren’t ready for net zero, which is reflected in this independent research.

“The 2050 deadline for net zero is a lot closer than people think and it can take time to develop a realistic, achievable strategy and even longer to implement it. Organisations must act now and start their sustainability journey by developing a long-term emissions reduction strategy that will benefit their impact on the environment.

“Net zero targets could be brought forward, so ignoring the deadline may lead to penalties or larger pay outs further down the line.”