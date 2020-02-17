Honeywell partnership aims to improve pharma manufacturing through AI

Life science company Honeywell has partnered with manufacturing solutions company Bigfinite to advance pharmaceutical processes.

× Expand Pharma

The companies will combine their expertise across process automation and data analytics to aid pharmaceutical companies through a more efficient manufacturing process.

Honeywell will utilise Bigfinite’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) to enhance manufacturing process operations by consolidating compliance-related manufacturing data into a single, visual interface for drug manufacturers.

By combining data across laboratories, batch management, control, quality management and more, the companies hope pharmaceutical manufacturers will be able to deliver medical therapies more quickly to customers.

Through the partnership, pharmaceutical manufacturers will be offered real-time visibility of their operations, assisted by predictive insights through advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and internet-of-things technologies. The goal is that life sciences companies will be able to minimise regulatory risk, increase operational efficiencies and deliver products to customers faster, whilst also reducing waste.

“The pharmaceutical industry is in deep transformation and the existing manual, labour-intensive tools are not up to par to handle this new reality,” said Pep Gubau, chief executive officer and co-founder of Bigfinite. “Honeywell, with Bigfinite’s platform, will accelerate the industry’s ability to tackle core operational challenges in entirely new ways.”

“The Honeywell and Bigfinite collaboration underscores Honeywell’s enhanced focus on the life sciences industry,” said Cynthia Pussinen, vice president and general manager, Life Sciences and Specialty Chemicals, Honeywell Process Solutions. “It unlocks the potential to significantly impact the way in which life-saving medical therapies are delivered to patients around the world. The combined offering will provide an unprecedented view of adherence to compliance across the enterprise, ultimately improving the bottom line.”