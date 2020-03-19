I Holland offers support to businesses during pandemic

Tablet tooling manufacturer I Holland has reached out to the pharmaceutical industry to help ensure companies can still operate during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement below invites assurance to customers and companies in the pharmaceutical industry as to how I Holland is enabling regular work to continue, and what it is doing to help support the Covid-19 crisis.

The statement, byJavier Raposo, sales & marketing director I Holland, reads as follows:

As a key supplier to the worldwide pharmaceutical industry, we wanted to re-assure our customers and partners that we are 100% committed to doing everything within our power to support your business and the fight against Covid-19.

We are aware and proud of the important role we play in these challenging times. We are very grateful to our colleagues in the global pharmaceutical industry for the work they are doing to support the treatment of this pandemic. We are with you and wanted to keep you informed about how we face this challenge:

We are currently operating as normal with regular lead times and our capacity has not been affected. We will do everything within our power to maintain and even increase this capacity to meet your requirements.

As a business, we have already taken steps to protect our workforce, changing working practices in order to maintain continuity of service. If you would like further details of these precautions, they are available in our policy document.

We are in regular contact with our key suppliers. We hold considerable stocks of raw material used for manufacturing tablet tooling and these are secured for many months to come.

We are aware that passenger flights are being cancelled and restricted worldwide but freight continues, and we are currently shipping normally across the globe.

The company maintains its Known Consignor status, so we are able to fast track our goods through airport security allowing for 24/48 hour delivery.

If you are working on existing medication used to treat Covid-19 we will do whatever it takes in order to deliver the tools you need . Please get in touch with us.

If you are working on projects to combat Covid-19 we are ready to help in any way possible. As a business, we have a collective knowledge of tablet manufacturing that runs to hundreds of years. We want to make this available to you. Please get in touch with us.

I Holland has a customer support network stretching across the world. They stand ready to assist you and for your convenience. They can be found on our website https://tablettingscience.com/agent-network/ or email info@iholland.co.uk

Our technical agents are available 24 hours a day across a wide variety of communication options: telephone, Email, Microsoft Teams, Skype, GoToMeeting, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, WeChat…

We are aware that many of your people will be absent or working remotely and that you may need to cross train staff and educate new staff to meet production demands. We have developed our online training system to cover these requirements and we would like to make this available to you free of charge. Anything we can do to support the continuity of your operations will be done.

As you are aware, these are volatile times and as situation changes, we will keep you up to date. We are very proud of our workforce and our industry. Together we will make a difference.

Javier Raposo, Sales & Marketing Director I Holland Ltd - Javier.raposo@iholland.co.uk