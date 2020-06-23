ILC Therapeutics partners with University of St Andrews to progress Covid-19 drug

Biotechnology firm ILC Therapeutics will work with the University of St Andrews to progress a potential treatment for Covid-19 towards clinical trials, the company has announced.

The partnership will focus on ILC Therapeutics’ drug Alfacyte and the role it can play in preventing Covid-19 induced Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). By preventing ARDS, it’s believed that this could help reduce the need for patients to be on a ventilator and also limit the damage to a patient’s lungs.

Alfacyte is based on a potent human molecule called intefrerons which have strong antiviral properties. The Interferon Alpha 2 has been used worldwide to treat certain Covid-19 patients, but ILC Therapeutics believes Alfacyte, which is based on Interferon Alpha 14, could be much more effective at preventing ARDS. Inteferon Alpha 14 is the most potent antiviral interferon in existence and requires very small doses for treatment.

ILC Therapeutics will work the university’s Dr Catherine Adamson from the School of Biology, who specialises in virology and the development of antiviral drugs. Dr Adamson will examine the effectiveness of Alfacyte in preventing Covid-19 viral replication in cultured human cells.

ILC Therapeutics founder and chief scientific officer, professor William Stimson said: “We are delighted to be working with the University of St Andrews to develop our research and work as quickly as possible to bring this potential treatment option to those who need it. Dr Adamson’s work in the field of virology is highly respected, and to have her backing in our research for Alfacyte is invaluable as we progress towards eventual clinical trials.”

Dr Adamson added: “I welcome the opportunity to work with ILC Therapeutics to carry out further research into the part interferons play in the innate immune system’s ability to fight COVID-19. By exploring this in more detail, we can hopefully move closer to having viable treatment options in the coming years.”