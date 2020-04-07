IMA launches digital platform for pharma support

Industry supplier IMA has launched a digital platform to assist pharmaceutical companies with better customer care.

The company’s “Stay Connect!” platform connects all of IMA’s products through a single touchpoint.

“We are launching Stay Connect! in a particular delicate moment” says Massimo Ferioli, Director of the organisation and co-ordinator of the IMA Digital initiative “and this platform is the clear message we want to give to our customers and partners: we do not stop, but rather, we accelerate, indeed”.

The platform offers customer support for the IMA’s connected machines so that companies can monitor the health status of equipment. More so, it will offer technical assistance, augmented and virtual reality applications, as well as documentation, and training for the various features.

Via the platform’s "Connected Field Force APP", IMA will be able to guide partners through step-by-step resolutions for machinery malfunctions assistance. Furthermore, the IMA Service Portal will be dedicated to services and customer assistance.

IMA is also offering the possibility to carry out remote factory acceptance tests (FAT) on machines and packaging lines through streaming platforms. In support of this are numerous digital assistants, equipped with trolley monitors to create a virtual bridge between the workshop and technical departments.

“Thanks to the strong drive for digital innovation that has been guiding the group for years we are able to confirm the timelines and deliveries of the machineries and ongoing projects,” Ferioli added.