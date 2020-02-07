Innovation recognised at Pharmapack Awards

Eight life sciences companies were chosen as winners at the Pharmapack Awards this week.

× Expand innovation

The Exhibitor Innovations category saw a total of six winners selected across four pharma categories, highlighting a swathe of innovation taking place within pharma.

Among these include Credence Medsystems for its Connect Auto-Sensing Injection System, a device which incorporates real-time monitoring of critical injection data into a reusable ergonomic grip. The device works alongside an app which measures and transmits injection progress in real-time, as well as providing patients with user instructions.

Nemera received a ‘Best Innovation in Drug Delivery Device’ award for its respiratory product ‘Safe’n’Spray’ - an integrated device with a reusable electronic locking unit and fingerprint identification – which is used to monitor drug delivery and prevent overdosing.

Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging Germany & PACKSYS were awarded as winners for ‘Best Innovation in Primary Packaging’. Huhtamaki was recognised for its child-safe alternative for opening strip packaging – Push Tab – and PACKSYS for its Lotus pourer innovation: a one-piece tamper-evident system with flip-top closure to help prevent spillages.

In secondary packaging, Rondo received an award for its Patient Support App which uses near field communication technology to deliver vital information between the consumer, physician and manufacturer to help boost adherence. Also, Smart Skin Technologies was bestowed with the ‘Best Innovation in Machinery’ award for their Quantifeel Quality Assurance Platform. The technology monitors any forces or impacts on packaging lines through the use of a replica sensor, which allows operators to then identify and fix areas that are causing damage.

In the ‘Health Product’ category, there was one winner each in two different product classes. Abbott Healthcare won the ‘Patient-centric Design’ award, delivered in partnership with HCPC, whilst Boehringer Ingelheim ran out worthy winners of the ‘Eco-design’ Award, delivered in partnership with Adelphe and HPRC.

Silvia Forroova, brand director at Pharmapack Europe, said: “I must first congratulate the eight winners at this year’s Pharmapack Awards, who are continuing to transform the industry landscape through the development of novel concepts that resolve significant challenges. I would also like to thank Adelphe, HCPC Europe, and HPRC for partnering with us and helping deliver an awards platform that is now widely lauded as a beacon of innovation. The sector is in the midst of a dynamic period, but what is most impressive is that the benefits of innovation are now often passed on to our most important stakeholders – the patients. I once again offer my thanks and admiration to our winners who are helping push the industry forward to new heights.”