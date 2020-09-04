Interactive map highlights London's Covid-19 innovations

An interactive online map has been launched that showcases the innovations taking place in London’s life sciences sector to tackle Covid-19.

× Expand London

The Unleashing Innovation Interactive Map, launched by life sciences cluster MedCity as a complementary resource to their Unleashing Innovation report, showcases the projects taking place across the city in response to the pandemic.

At a time when the life sciences ecosystem has been forced to refocus its efforts and resources to tackle the pandemic, Imperial College London, UCL, Queen Mary University of London and King’s College London are among those highlighted as driving innovation through unprecedented cross-sector collaboration, including with the NHS and industry.

Building on the report, which shares innovations in: vaccines; diagnostics innovation; data and disease modelling; genomics; and treatments, the map extends its focus to driving global excellence in areas such as epidemiological research; mental health; health inequalities; and supporting national and international efforts.

Neelam Patel, CEO at MedCity, said: “At MedCity we are extremely proud, and privileged, to play a role in forging collaborations and developing networks that enable London and the Greater South East’s life sciences ecosystem to unleash innovation through research.

“We are delighted to launch our public-facing Unleashing Innovation Interactive Map, which demonstrates how London’s rapid response to Covid-19 has been instrumental in saving lives up and down the country and to driving global excellence in life sciences. We have gathered examples of ground-breaking projects across the sector and we look forward to sharing more stories with people to aid understanding of how the life sciences sector has played a vital role during the pandemic.”

Members of the public, as well as potential investors in London’s life science ecosystem will be able to click on the map and learn about:

A study led by Public Health England, supported by the UCL Genomics Hub, to provide national Covid-19 sequencing to inform public health planning.

A study by King’s College London to understand the effects of Covid-19 on factors such as mental health, wellbeing and life/work.

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine’s (LSHTM) efforts to help apply lessons learnt from the Ebola epidemics in West and Central Africa to the current Covid-19 pandemic, particularly to ensure preparedness in Africa for the pandemic.

Jill Lockett, managing director at King’s Health Partners AHSC, said: “London’s AHSCs have been a credit to the UK’s reputation as a science powerhouse and, more importantly still, part of the national effort to save lives.

“Thanks to this investment in excellence, we have helped to position the UK as a world-leader in life sciences, and I am both proud and delighted these achievements are showcased across MedCity’s ‘Unleashing Innovation’ report and complementary ‘Unleashing Innovation Interactive Map’ which has launched today.”

London’s life sciences sector has 37 ongoing high priority Public Health England studies, two vaccine trials in progress, and over 14 antibody and antigen tests being developed or in development.