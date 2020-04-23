IQVIA helps launch country-wide Covid-19 infection survey

Clinical research provider IQVIA is collaborating with the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Oxford University and UK Biocentre, on a country-wide testing programme for UK households regarding Covid-19 infection and immunity.

IQVIA will provide its UK-based nurses to undertake blood samples and swabs from those who have agreed to take part.

The Covid-19 Infection Survey (CIS), launched today by the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), will collect blood samples and swab tests from households to find out how many people have Covid-19, how many people have developed antibodies, and inform the rate of community transmission.

The first phase of the survey will see 25,000 people tested, which could potentially be scaled up to 300,000 people over the next 12 months.

IQVIA has set up a dedicated appointment helpline so residents can confidentially book their Covid-19 tests to be undertaken in the privacy of their own home. Samples will be sent to Oxford University for rapid antibody testing, with swabs for infection testing being sent to UK Biocentre.

Speaking about IQVIA’s involvement in the COVID-19 Infection Survey, UK general manager and senior vice president for Northern Europe Tim Sheppard said: “IQVIA is proud to be playing our part in helping to understand Covid-19 - the greatest public health challenge that has faced the world in a generation. By enabling this accelerated population study, we will contribute essential evidence of infection and immunity in the UK population for consideration by government and to inform their next steps in tackling the pandemic.

“Our nursing team has 30 years’ experience of working with the NHS to support patient care. This population study is vital, time-critical work, and is another part of our global mission to use human data science to fight Covid-19 and change the course of this pandemic.”

Pete Benton, survey operations director Office for National Statistics said: “We are grateful to be able to call on the specialist expertise and capability of IQVIA to help us deliver this vital study at a crucial moment in the UK’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.”