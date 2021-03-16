Kindeva Drug Delivery expands operations in UK

Global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Kindeva Drug Delivery has expanded its operations at Loughborough’s life sciences hub Charnwood Campus, in a deal expected to support Kindeva’s continued growth in the UK.

× Expand Charnwood

The US-headquartered company will take over a research and development facility at Charnwood Campus, and a further 20,000 square feet of office space at the site.

Formerly 3M Drug Delivery Systems, Kindeva specialises in solving complex drug delivery and combination product challenges for its pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers, and currently employs over 500 staff in the UK across its two sites at Charnwood Campus, its Loughborough plant, and its Clitheroe plant. The company formulates, develops, and manufactures therapies used by patients suffering from serious health conditions including respiratory illnesses, central nervous system disorders, and cancer.

Charnwood Campus is now home to four blue-chip organisations including Almac, 3M, Kindeva, and diagnostics company PerkinElmer.

Gosia Khrais, Charnwood Campus commercial director said: “Kindeva’s expansion is great news for both the Charnwood site and the local area, with the company’s ambitious growth plans set to create new office-based roles as well as safeguard hundreds of highly valuable scientific jobs in Loughborough and the East Midlands.

“The deal is another significant milestone in our long-term development plan and further reinforces the East Midlands’ and Loughborough’s reputation for outstanding pharmaceutical research and development.

“With a strong legacy of more than 60 years of pharmaceutical innovation, Kindeva is a well-established business and a significant player in the global drug development and delivery pharmaceutical industry. We feel honoured the company has chosen to expand its operations at Charnwood as well as support us in playing our part in the UK’s economic recovery.”

Aaron Mann, CEO of Kindeva Drug Delivery, added: “As a growing CDMO and life sciences company, Kindeva thrives on our base of well-trained, highly-qualified leaders in scientific research and development. The Charnwood campus provides a state-of-the-art laboratory design to support our industry-leading talent. Importantly, the proximity to general management offices promotes cross-functional collaboration between our R&D team and other areas of the business, enabling consistent feedback of customer needs and insights into our R&D activities.”