Genomics and clinical trials targeted in UK government report

The UK government has published a Life Sciences Industrial Strategy update, containing policies that have been implemented and plans for the future.

Among the future plans includes national genomics strategy, a national data policy framework to support research partnerships and a ‘common gateway’ for data access.

The update says the UK aims to generate genome-wide analysis of five million genomes over the next five years, including polygenic risk scores and at least one million whole genomes.

The genomics strategy has two strands to it; diagnosis and personalised medicine and its potential in prevention.

The UK's clinical trials industry was also targeted in the report, with plans announced to increase patient recruitment for late-stage clinical trials in the NHS. The report mentions how the UK government plans to establish five 'Patient Recruitment Centres' this year which will be dedicated to-late phase commercial research. These centres will offer 'dedicated facilities and staff, rapid study set-up, and standardised contracting and delivery approaches,' the report states.

Under the section of ‘Reinforcing the UK Science Offer,’ the document reads:

“The Life Sciences Industrial Strategy highlighted the need to maintain the UK’s excellent science base and take nothing for granted.”

The report also highlights certain aspects of the strategy including NHS collaboration, the business environment, clinical research, data, genomics.

The document also mentions MHRA working with NHS Digital to develop a pilot regulatory framework with a goal to test algorithms and other AI used in medical devices.

In the foreword of the report, professor Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at the University of Oxford, said: “In the two years the Life Sciences Industrial Strategy has been in existence, there has been very substantial progress in making the UK a more attractive place for life sciences companies to succeed and grow.

“These developments are the result of a strong collaboration between all aspects of this diverse industry – pharma, biotech, medtech, digital and diagnostics – the wider research community in the UK, the NHS and government. Together these parties have identified opportunities and acted on them, and have similarly recognised our limitations and worked to overcome them. This coalition has made a significant difference to the sector and has also shown what a clear, well‑targeted strategy can achieve.”

You can read the full document here.