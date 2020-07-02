Lonza expands particle engineering services

Biotechnology company Lonza has invested in its global particle engineering network in an effort to expand its capacity and specialised capabilities.

× Expand Expansion

As a result of increased demand, the company has expanded its jet milling and spray dry processing for development across US and European sites. More so, Lonza has also enhanced its specialised processing capabilities.

In particular, development capacity for non-GMP assets have been doubled at Lonza’s Monteggio (CH) micronization site, with investments including a new glove-box for isolation, upgraded process controls and expanded operator teams.

At its US site in Quakertown, PA, Lonza has also brought a new micronization development wing online. Additionally, a new pharmaceutical spray dryer dedicated to development projects has been added at Lonza’s Bend, OR, US site.

Lonza has also expanded its specialised processing capability within its particle engineering platform. During the last 12 months, the Monteggio site has revamped its processing assets to allow for 100% segregation of steroids and hormone compounds. Two new cGMP rooms have been designed to reach a proper containment level to meet quality and safety requirements maintaining a high throughput of the micronization processes.

The expanded capabilities come from the industry’s drive towards more highly potent molecules, seen primarily in the oncology space. This has resulted in the need for expanded contained particle engineering processes.

As part of Lonza’s focus on expanded particle engineering services, the company has announced that the external sale of jet milling equipment and containment systems will be curtailed. Going forward, the Monteggio-based engineering and technical team will be entirely focused on supporting the delivery of Lonza’s micronization services.

Christian Dowdeswell, VP of Small Molecules Commercial Development, Lonza, said: “Particle engineering is a key component of our integrated services across drug substance and drug product development and manufacturing. We see an increasing requirement for phase-appropriate jet milling and spray drying to advance complex molecules and meet more specialised target product profiles across oral and inhaled applications.”