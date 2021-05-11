Lundbeck & IHP partner on mental health project

Pharmaceutical company Lundbeck has teamed up with International Health Partners (IHP) on a mental health programme targeting vulnerable communities in the Middle East & Africa region (MEA).

The partnership will see Lundbeck donating medication for brain diseases to IHP, who will work with NGOs throughout the regions to respond to the medical needs for those living with mental health conditions.

Mental health services in the MEA region are thought to be insufficient, with the human resources, policies, funding and infrastructure needed to deal with these health issues lacking.

Through the partnership Lundbeck and IHP hope to bring awareness to mental health conditions and provide access to underserved communities, as well as offering support for those living with brain diseases.

“At Lundbeck, we are committed to developing treatments that can help people living with brain diseases. We believe that we have a responsibility, not just to bring forward innovative treatments, but also to help people with brain diseases access them,” said Henrik Agerbaek-Larsen, MEA managing director at Lundbeck. “We are very pleased to see the first shipments of donated products reach IHP’s partner clinics in Lebanon in the coming weeks. This is one of the ways we work to reduce the burden of inequality and provide appropriate assistance to people who depend upon treatment and necessary medications,” he added.

Adele Paterson, CEO of International Health Partners, added: “We are delighted to be able to offer our first targeted mental health programme through this exciting new partnership with Lundbeck. Our collaboration will not only help to lighten the burden for those living with poor mental health, but also raise awareness and begin to change perceptions of these complex and often stigmatised conditions.”