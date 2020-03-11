Med-Tech Innovation Expo 2020 rescheduled

Med-Tech Innovation Expo 2020 has been rescheduled from April to 29-30 September following the Coronavirus outbreak.

With global concern regarding COVID-19 escalating, and after monitoring the situation closely over the last few weeks and consulting with exhibitors and partners, Rapid News Group has determined that it is in the best interest of all parties to postpone its Med-Tech Innovation Expo, scheduled for April 1-2.

The latest developments have significantly increased the concerns of participating companies about the health of their employees. Rapid News Group has the same concerns, having health and safety of their exhibitors, visitors, partners and staff as a number one priority.

Therefore working in conjunction with the NEC and in close consultation with their exhibitors and partners, Rapid News Group has rescheduled the event to 29-30 September 2020 and are confident that these new dates will deliver an excellent alternative timing, offering clarity to exhibitors and visitors.

Med-Tech Innovation Expo will now run alongside Rapid News Group's other industrial events, Interplas, the UK's No.1 Plastics show and TCT 3Sixty, the UK's event for 3D Printing & Additive Intelligence.

Duncan Wood, CEO Rapid News Group said: "In unprecedented and extremely fast moving circumstances we have to make a very difficult decision to postpone our event until September. We are aware that this decision will require industry professionals, exhibitors, partners​ and visitors​ to reschedule their attendance, which will have an impact on their organisations, as it will for ​Rapid News Group. We are grateful that given the current situation everyone involved has understood and supported our decision."