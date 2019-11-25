Med-Tech Innovation Expo and Medilink UK renew partnership

Rapid Medtech Communications and Medilink UK have renewed their co-operation agreement for Med-Tech Innovation Expo until 2022.

× Expand Medilink Pavillion

Both organisations have collaborated successfully on the event since 2016, when Rapid took on the annual event. The future cooperation agreement covers initiatives including marketing, conference production, show floor presence for both Medilink and its members, membership development and the production of the annual Medilink UK Healthcare Business Awards.

The depth of the partnership demonstrates that both organisations are committed to working together to ensure that the event remains the premier gathering for medtech, medical plastics, digital devices and pharmaceutical manufacturing technology businesses in the UK. The next edition will take place on 1-2 April 2020 in Hall 1 of the NEC and is set to feature over 300 exhibitors and 5,000 attendees.

Darren Clark, director Medilink Midlands, said: “Medilink UK has a well-established history and a great relationship with Med-Tech Innovation Expo. This partnership is an echo of that relationship and I know that by working together, we can help to ensure that the Med-Tech Innovation Expo and conference programme is a leading light and a focal point for this diverse industry.”

Duncan Wood, chief executive of Rapid News Group, added: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with Darren and his team. We recognise and value Medilink UK’s position as a long-standing beacon of support for the UK industry. We look forward to continuing to work together on this wide reaching cooperation to raise awareness of the event and drive exciting content into it, whilst at the same time giving Medilink UK and its members a superb platform to grow and project its capability across the sector."

Med-Tech Innovation Expo will take place in Hall 1 at the NEC, Birmingham, UK from 1-2 April 2020.

For further information and to register visit www.med-techexpo.com