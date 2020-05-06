Med-Tech Innovation Expo rescheduled for June 2021

Rapid News Group has announced the decision to postpone Med-Tech Innovation Expo, the UK’s flagship event for the medical device industry to 2021.

× Expand MTI Expo

Originally re-scheduled for 29 – 30 September 2020, the event will now take place from 29 – 30 June 2021. The venue for the event, the NEC, Birmingham, UK is unchanged.

The decision to postpone the event comes as a result of the unprecedented times the event industry finds itself in as a result of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The rescheduling of the show reflects the highest regard Rapid News Group places on the health, safety, and wellbeing of its exhibitors and visitors. It also provides an appropriate solution to the uncertainties surrounding large events in the coming months.

Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Group, said: “Clearly uncertainties around large gatherings and public events are still very much at the forefront of everyone’s minds. By rescheduling Med-Tech Innovation Expo to 2021 we are first and foremost ensuring the safety of our exhibitors and attendees whilst also striving to preserve the success of the event and the return on investment that our exhibitors deserve.

“We are grateful to the NEC for working alongside us to identify a dateline which we believe will work for the great majority of our exhibitors and I must also recognise the support of our key associations who have been steadfast in their support.

“We will continue in earnest with our preparations for the show to ensure it returns in 2021 bigger and better and with renewed vigour as the market recovers from the challenges and difficulties presented by the current climate.”

Visitors to the show in 2021 can look forward to a comprehensive conference programme delivered across three stages, each dedicated to enhancing a visit through the imparting of knowledge, insight and learning.

There will also be a host of interactive features, pavilions and networking events including a meetings programme and learning seminars.

Med-Tech Innovation Expo will be co-located alongside Rapid News Group's other successful industrial events: Interplas, The UK's No.1 Plastics show; and TCT 3Sixty, the UK's event for 3D Printing & Additive Intelligence.

Med-Tech Innovation Expo 2021 will take place from 29 – 30 June 2021 in Hall 2 of the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, UK.