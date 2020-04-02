Nasal swab test for Covid-19 to be accelerated through development

Sense has announced an accelerated programme to launch what it claims is the world’s first instrument-free, point-of-care molecular diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company is partnering closely with Phillips-Medisize to scale-up production of its test in order to meet the growing demand for rapid diagnostics.

Sense’s Veros SARS-CoV-2 is a disposable test that uses a nasal swab sample to give a result without the need for any instrumentation. As a molecular test its performance is equivalent to Gold Standard laboratory tests but can be used in any setting and results are available in under 10 minutes. The test is fully self-contained and can be widely distributed to wherever it is needed, overcoming the logistical and contamination problems associated with machine-based testing.

Harry Lamble, chief executive officer at Sense, said: “Our Veros Covid-19 test product can allow infected patients to be isolated sooner whilst providing reassurance to uninfected individuals including healthcare workers that they can return to work without infecting others. Due to its flexibility, speed and accuracy, the test can be deployed for rapid patient triage within hospitals as well as primary care practices, pharmacies and community centres and even distributed for use by individuals in isolation who suspect they may have Covid-19.”

Sense’s Veros SARS-CoV-2 exploits proprietary chemistry and device technologies developed by Sense over the last six years for other infectious disease applications including influenza. In 2019, the company announced a £12.3 million Series A investment round co-led by Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC) and Earlybird. The Covid-19 product will be one of the first tests to be marketed by the company under its Veros brand.

Mike Anstey, investment partner at CIC, said: “Sense is developing a product that will be hugely important to the global effort to contain Covid-19 in the coming months and potentially years. CIC and co-investors Earlybird, Mercia, and Jonathan Milner are working closely with Sense to ensure it has all the resources it needs as it accelerates towards launch of the first disposable nucleic acid test for Covid-19.”