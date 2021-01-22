MS Society disappointed with NICE's decision on new treatment

The MS Society has described the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence’s (NICE) decision not to recommend a new treatment for people with multiple sclerosis as “frustrating”.

NICE decided not to recommend ozanimod, a new, oral treatment for people with relapsing MS, on the NHS. NICE made the decision due to a lack of data for ozanimod showing how effective it is when compared to other treatments. NICE also stated that clinical trial evidence shows that ozanimod reduces the number of relapses and brain lesions when compared to interferon beta-1a, another treatment for MS. However, ozanimod’s effect on the progression of MS is still unclear.

Ozanimod is a tablet taken daily and is similar to an existing treatment called fingolimod, in that it is thought to act by trapping certain immune cells (T cells) in the body’s lymph nodes.

Dr Sarah Rawlings, director of Research and External Affairs at the MS Society, said: “It’s frustrating NICE has made a decision not to recommend ozanimod as a treatment for relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS). While there are a range of treatments for this form of the condition, oral options are limited, and people could benefit enormously from a new, more convenient alternative.

“NICE’s decision isn’t final, and we are urging them and the manufacturer to review the evidence and consider what’s best for those living with MS. Ozanimod would be the only oral first-line treatment for some people with relapsing MS, and we are hopeful both sides will act on the significance of this.”

The MS Society will be providing feedback to NICE in the hope that the organisation rethinks its decision.