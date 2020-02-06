Nemera wins "Best Innovation in Drug Delivery Device" at Pharmapack awards

Nemera’s Safe’n’Spray smart electronic concept device has been recognised as the “Best Innovation in Drug Delivery Device” at this year’s Pharmapack awards.

Safe’n’Spray is an integrated device with reusable electronic locking unit and fingerprint identification, to monitor drug delivey and prevent patient from overdosing. Safe'n'Spray responds to specific needs of controlling the doses delivered to patients in a defined period of time, in order to prevent any overdosing.

Indeed, Safe'n'Spray offers maximum safety for patients while using multidose potent drug products, without any risk of overdosing compared to other systems (e.g. unit-dose).

The fingerprint sensor for patient unique identification acts as a child-resistant feature, without the need for adding any secondary packaging with a child resistant function.

Opposite to fully integrated devices, Safe'n'Spray does not change the manufacturing process of primary packaging on existing filling lines, as another module will deal with assembling Safe'n'Spray around primary packaging.

It is also a connected device, linked with Nemera’s cloud platform. It offers access to patients, healthcare professionals and pharma companies for various services including treatment management and statistical analysis.

Marc Hämel, Nemera’s CEO, said: “We are very proud to receive this prestigious award. According to the World Health Organisation, overdose deaths contribute to between roughly a third and a half of all drug-related deaths, which are attributable in most cases to opioids. With Safe’n’Spray, we offer a solution to prevent any overdosing thanks to the different electronic features. This product is also user-friendly, child-resistant and sustainable, with a reusable electronic locking unit. Receiving the Pharmapack ‘Best Innovation in Drug Delivery Device’ Award is a great recognition for all our teams working every day to improve patients’ lives with innovative ideas.”