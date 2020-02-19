New breath testing device could improve coronavirus diagnosis

A new breath testing device could revolutionise the way we diagnose diseases, including the new strain of coronavirus.

× Expand Lungs

Our breath contains biomarkers – valuable biological information which are able to inform healthcare professionals of a patient’s health and disease. In the breath, biomarkers including DNA, RNA, proteins and lipids are found, which have diagnostic potential for diseases in the lung and more.

The new device, developed by a team at Northumbria University Newcastle, works by having patients breathe into it, to collect biomarkers from the lung in a non-invasive way.

Whilst devices that diagnose from breath have existed for some time, they have not proven reliable enough due to contamination, sample loss and variability issues from collected samples.

Northumbria University Design Engineer Saqib Ali and Dr Sterghios Moschos look at a prototype of the innovative breath collecting device

The Northumbria team’s device however is accurate enough so that data collected closely resembles results from lung samples taken surgically.

It is hoped that in the future the technology could be used in the diagnosis of lung diseases as well as other health issues such as diabetes, cancers, liver problems, brain and ageing diseases.

The research and development of the device was led by Dr Sterghios Moschos, associate professor at Northumbria University.

Dr Moschos explains: “Our ambition is to reduce the need for bloodletting for diagnosis in its broadest sense. The research evidence that shows this is possible is well established, what is missing is the standardised and reliable approach to do so outside the research lab: in pharmacies, GP surgeries or the back of an ambulance, for example.”

Dr Moschos explained how in the case of the new coronavirus strain, temperature monitoring in airports has not been sufficient.

“World Health Organisation currently recommends testing nasal swabs, oral swabs and swabs from inside the lungs to avoid missing the infection. That’s why it’s vital that we develop non-invasive, quick and cost-effective tests for diagnosis and screening,” Dr Moschos added.