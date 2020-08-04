New company launched to accelerate medicines into Europe and Commonwealth

A new company has been launched to help accelerate the development of new medicines within Europe and the Commonwealth.

Biofarma Innovations (BFI) is a collaborative effort by UK company SG Innovations and Cuba’s biotech and pharmaceutical industries (BioCubaFarma).

BFI hopes to provide access to a pipeline of medicines and biopharmaceutical products from BCF across Europe and the Commonwealth. This will include widening its distribution networks to help increase the accessibility to products which could help in the fight against Covid-19.

BCF states it has a number of products for Covid-19 which have displayed promising results in clinical trials. BFI will now help evaluate these products for potential distribution throughout Europe and the Commonwealth.

To be based in the UK and Ireland, BFI will also provide access to expertise from BCF as well as products sourced from both its manufacturing facilities and research and development labs. The company also hopes to enable investment in helping develop new products through clinical trials, with the hope of launching them into Europe and the Commonwealth.

Lord David Triesman, chairman of BFI commented: “At a time when the demands on the healthcare industry have never been greater and the need for new medicines more urgent, I am tremendously excited about the contribution which this new venture can make – certainly transformative now and it will continue that transformation in years to come.”

Dr Eduardo Martínez Díaz, president of BioCubaFarma added: “In keeping with our mission to prioritise public health, we are providing a flexible and open approach to collaboration with global pharmaceutical companies and public health bodies across Europe and the Commonwealth, that range from licensing, to co-development and research agreements. We have consolidated a deep product pipeline and want to ensure access to potential new medicines to help meet demand, globally.”