Genomics company launches to improve cancer detection

A new company has launched with the aim of developing a blood test for early-stage cancer and minimal residue disease.

× Expand DNA

Base Genomics is an epigenetics company which is aiming to set a new gold standard for DNA methylation detection. The company has raised $11 million in seed funding to help develop its TAPS technology.

DNA methylation is an epigenetic mechanism involved in gene regulation and has been shown to be one of the most promising biomarkers for detecting cancer through liquid biopsy. Currently, existing methods for mapping DNA methylation degrades DNA and reduced sequence complexity, limiting scientific discovery and clinical sensitivity.

Base Genomics states its TAPS technology is able to overcome these issues and generate significantly more information from a given biopsy, potentially creating new research and clinical opportunities. TAPS works by converting methylated cytosine to thymine under mild conditions, and, unlike the current industry standard technology, bisulfite sequencing, TAPS does not degrade DNA. The technology can also better retain sequence complexity, cutting sequencing costs in half and enabling simultaneous epigenetic and genetic analysis.

"In order to realise the potential of liquid biopsies for clinically meaningful diagnosis and monitoring, sensitive detection and precise quantification of circulating tumour DNA is paramount,” said Base Genomics CMO Anna Schuh. “Current approaches are not fit for purpose to achieve this, but Base Genomics has developed a game-changing technology which has the potential to make the sensitivity of liquid biopsies a problem of the past."

“The ability to sequence a large amount of high-quality epigenetic information from a simple blood test could unlock a new era of preventative medicine,” said Base Genomics founder and CEO Oliver Waterhouse. “In the future, individuals will not just be sequenced once to determine their largely static genetic code, but will be sequenced repeatedly over time to track dynamic epigenetic changes caused by age, lifestyle, and disease.”