New Covid-19 fair distribution scheme launches

A new collaboration has been launched to support the equitable delivery of Covid-19 vaccines in low-and middle-income countries (LMIC).

The Covid-19 Vaccine Equity Project has been launched by the Sabin Vaccine Institute in collaboration with Dalberg and JSI Research & Training Institute. It complements the approach outlined in the Covax Facility, a project launched between the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Gavi, in an effort to “ensure fair allocation of vaccine supply”.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Equity Project will be supported by the Skoll Foundation with start-up funding of $1 million to pilot the programme in four countries. If the pilot is successful, the partners hope to secure additional funding to scale the project across over 40 countries next year.

Sabin’s Boost Community, a network of over 1,000 immunisation professionals, will invite members to participate in an advisory group and discussions as part of the project to ensure they’re involved in decision-making. Dalberg provided support to Emergency Operation Centers during the 2013-2015 Ebola outbreak in West Africa and is working with groups such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Africa, to strengthen Covid-19 response efforts. JSI will provide the technical support and strategic planning needed to scale the project around the world.

“Vaccines don’t deliver themselves. Their ability to control the pandemic will depend on the strength of vaccination programmes and ultimately, on the dedicated personnel who will lead these programmes,” said Dr Bruce Gellin, president of Global Immunization at Sabin. “Connecting global experts with immunisation professionals who are leading on the frontlines, will provide the much needed two-way flow of data, insights and information to inform equitable vaccine delivery. We are grateful to the Skoll Foundation for recognising the critical role immunisation professionals will play in helping the world overcome this pandemic.”

The Covid-19 Vaccine Equity Project will consist of three phases designed to rapidly assess the vaccine distribution landscape, maximise learnings and scale a successful pilot to enable global delivery of vaccines.

“Lessons learned from previous pandemic response efforts, such as those for Ebola and H1N1, show us that one of the most effective, efficient and equitable ways to serve population needs and save lives is to take a community-centred approach and mobilise country support beyond procurement,” said Edwin Macharia, global managing partner at Dalberg. “Dalberg is energised to join this core team alongside Sabin and JSI to develop vaccine strategies using a people-centred approach and move the needle closer to a more inclusive and sustainable world.”

“This project aligns with JSI’s guiding mission to build stronger health systems to improve health outcomes for all,” said Lora Shimp, technical director at JSI’s Immunization Center. “Vaccines are a gateway to health equity and a tool to relieve a burden on stretched health systems by ensuring populations are protected against deadly or life-altering diseases. The JSI team looks forward to leveraging the technical capacity of the Immunization Center to ensure the successful scale up of this vaccine equity programme across the globe.”