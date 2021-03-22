Novamind partners with Merck on treatment for depression

Mental health company Novamind has been selected to work alongside pharmaceutical company Merck & Co on a clinical trial focused on treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

× Expand Depression

The company’s subsidiary, Cedar Clinical Research (CCR) will act as a key research site for a phase II study assessing the efficacy and safety of Merck’s new drug for TRD. TRD is thought to affect approximately 30% of people who suffer from major depressive disorder.

The clinical trial will assess Merck’s MK-1942 drug when added to a stable antidepressant therapy for participants with TRD. It will recruit up to 140 participants and assess the safety and efficacy of MK-1942 compared to a placebo group on a stable course of antidepressant therapy. The primary outcome of the trial is to see whether the treatment of MK-1942 is superior to that of a placebo. The trial will use the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score to assess how participants’’ depression is affected.

“We’re proud to partner with Merck and support its innovative neuroscience work to develop a potential new drug for treatment-resistant depression,” said Dr Reid Robison, chief medical officer of Novamind and principal investigator at CCR. “CCR has unique expertise conducting clinical trials and research studies in neuropsychiatry, for a variety of sponsors. This exciting research opportunity with Merck exemplifies a growing pipeline of opportunities for us to provide contract research services to leading drug developers.”

Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director of Novamind said: “Under Dr. Robison’s leadership, Cedar Clinical Research has proven itself as a best-in-class research site for emerging mental health therapeutics. We’re excited to work with Merck, a world-class pharmaceutical company, to advance research for innovative mental health treatments.”