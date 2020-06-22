Onyx Health launches VR learning platform for pharma

A digital platform is being launched to help the pharma and medtech industries continue to communicate with healthcare professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

× Expand ILE

Launched by healthcare communication agency Onyx Health and developed in collaboration with Animmersion, the Interactive Learning Environment (ILE) will use digital technologies including virtual and augmented reality to help the life sciences industry communicate better with customers.

The platform has been launched in response to the current Covid-19 crisis, which has restricted access to healthcare professionals and postponed conference indefinitely.

The ILE offers a range of features including conference presentations, medical education, product demonstration, virtual advisory boards, direct links to sales teams and more. The digital space offered by ILE means that companies can reach global audiences at a time when access has been restricted.

Commenting on the ILE launch Onyx Health’s managing director Karen Winterhalter said: “The Covid-19 outbreak has had a seismic effect across the communication industry. This is especially true for many of our clients who have lost that face-to-face connection with their customers. Keeping a business as usual agenda has required the creation of new and innovative ways for our clients to engage effectively with their target audiences.

The practical consequences of the lockdown, lack of international travel and the general decline we have seen in the ease of access to customers inspired us to develop ILE new communication solution to overcome these challenges.”