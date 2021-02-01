Onyx Health launches competition for life science SMEs

Start-ups and SMEs in life sciences could win £5,000 worth of communications expertise from a new national competition, launched by marketing agency Onyx Health.

× Expand Innovation

The competition forms part of Onyx Health’s #ThinkBig campaign, which is running throughout 2021 and aims to encourage life science start-ups and SMEs to fulfil their commercial potential.

The campaign will include a range of budget-friendly packages, marketing activities and a programme of educational events, designed specifically to support SMEs and start-up businesses grow and flourish.

Onyx Health says it launched the competition as a way to give start-ups in the healthcare sector the same access to expertise as large corporations have.

Associate Director of Onyx Health Louise Flintoft said: "With the #ThinkBig initiative and our competition launch, we want to help healthcare and life science spin-outs and SMEs kick start or accelerate their development.

Right now, the healthcare sector is having to face up to new challenges and opportunities, such as the cancellation of events and restrictions on visits in clinical settings, which are forcing them to look to innovative solutions to engage and interact with their customers.

Whether you are a start-up or a more established business, we know money does not grow on trees, and marketing may seem like an unaffordable luxury. However, its role in business growth makes it an essential investment. That's why we want to do all we can to support the life since sector during these uncertain times by offering £5,000 worth of our expertise in this competition. Get in touch to see how we can help."