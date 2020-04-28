Oxford uni spin-out seeking Covid-19 x-rays to build machine learning model for virus

An Oxford University spin-out has written to the health of ministers of 10 countries, asking them to provide x-rays of Covid-19 infected lungs.

The data visualisation spin-out, Zegami, has requested the x-rays in order to build a robust machine learning model that can assist health professionals in identifying cases of Covid-19. By using this form of artificial intelligence (AI) the spin out hopes to be able to provide better outcomes for patients and potentially more effective treatments.

Zegami’s data visualisation platform allows users to explore large image datasets and gain insights through a combination of analytic tools and a visualiusation interface. Users can then analyse, categorise, label and clean large image datasets, which could be useful for health professionals needing to assess images such as x-rays and MRIs.

The company is offering its services for free in the fight against Covid-19, but says it requires around 10,000 x-rays of Covid-19 infected lungs to build its new platform. Currently, the company has access to 226 x-rays.

Zegani states its new platform could not only help identify and differentiate Covid-19 cases more easily from other lung conditions, it could also help predict potential outcomes for patients by comparing their Covid-19 lung x-rays with other previous patients who had similar conditions, and what eventually happened to them based on different treatment options.

Roger Noble, CEO and founder of Zegami said: “The fight against Covid-19 is a global one so we have written to the health ministers of a number of countries asking if they can help us with the development of our new platform. As soon as we have enough x-rays it will be fully up and running and we hope ready to play a key role in supporting medical and technical professionals in their battle with this disease.”