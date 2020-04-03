Panthera set to expand clinical site network despite crisis

Independent site management organisation (SMO) provider Panthera is set to open a network of sites across the UK by the end of the year, despite the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Panthera Panthera’s new North Manchester site which has seven consulting rooms, a fully equipped laboratory with state of the art research facilities and ample parking for patients.

The SMO is offering sites to assists clinical research organisations (CROs) and pharma companies in developing vaccines, general medicines and research into primary care conditions. Panthera is also in discussions to provide specialist secondary care sites for trials in neurology and oncology.

CEO Stuart Young said “We are adapting our plans to support the efforts of those tackling the Covid-19 pandemic while also pursuing the long-term goal to provide exemplar, independently run clinical trial sites across the UK and beyond. We are already able to provide top class clinical facilities in Preston and Manchester and are looking to build that network much further putting the patient at the heart of what we do.”

“This pandemic has highlighted the need for more clinical research across the globe. We are keen to play our part to help in the short term in any way we can. However, in the longer term, we are focussed on providing our customers in pharma and CROs with a better solution,” Young continued.